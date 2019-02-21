Wicked National Tour to Welcome Former Stars Erin Mackey & Mariand Torres

The Wicked national tour has announced the return of a talented group of former Ozians. The slate of new cast members will begin on February 26 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.



Former cast members reprising their performances include In Transit alums Erin Mackey as Glinda and Mariand Torres as Elphaba, with Curt Hansen as Fiyero and Tom Flynn as Doctor Dillamond. New to the musical will be Sharon Sachs, taking on the role of Madame Morrible.



They join a current cast which includes Jason Graae as The Wizard, Mili Diaz as Nessarose and Michael Wartella as Boq, with Allison Bailey, Kerry Blanchard, Beka Burnham, Lauren Cannon, Matt Densky, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Sarah Anne Fernandez, KC Fredericks, Nick Gaswirth, Sara Gonzales, Sam Gravitte, Alison Jantzie, Kelly Lafarga, Philip Dean Lightstone, Mattie Love, Chase Madigan, Tiffany Rae Mallari, Micaela Martinez, Andy Richardson, Wayne Schroder, Jeff Sears, Tregoney Shepherd, Brandon Stonestreet, Ben Susak, Cecelia Ticktin and Justin Wirick.



Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.