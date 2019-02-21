Sponsored
Idina Menzel to Reprise Skintight Performance in Los Angeles

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 21, 2019
Idina Menzel in "Skintight"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Following an acclaimed turn in the 2018 off-Broadway premiere, Tony winner Idina Menzel has signed on to revisit the role of Jodi in Joshua Harmon's acclaimed play Skintight as part of the Geffen Playhouse's 2019-2020 season. Daniel Aukin will repeat his work as director of the play, scheduled to run in Los Angeles from September 3 through October 6, 2019. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Skintight centers on Jodi (Menzel), who is reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman. She turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with 20-year-old Trey. Trey may or may not be gay, but he is probably an adult-film star. At least according to Jodi's gay son, who's also 20. Skintight examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what's on the inside.

The Geffen's new season will also include productions of Witch (August 20-September 29, 2019), The Thanksgiving Play (October 22-December 1, 2019), Macbeth starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (November 5-December 8, 2019), Key Largo featuring Andy García (February 4-March 8, 2020), Bernhardt/Hamlet (April 7-May 10, 2020), The Enigmatist (May 5-June 14, 2020) and Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation (June 16-July 19, 2020).

Check out footage of Menzel's turn in the world premiere of Skintight below.

