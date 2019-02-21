Sponsored
Mark Bramble, Tony-Nominated Book Writer of Barnum & 42nd Street, Dies at 68

Obit
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 21, 2019
Mark Bramble
(Photo: Antiques and Arts Weekly)

Mark Bramble, an American theater director, author and producer most noted for his contributions to a pair of iconic American musicals, died on February 20 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore following complications related to cardiovascular hypertension, according to a physician on call. He was 68 years old. His passing was reported by his longtime business manager and friend, Richard Koenigsberg.

Born on December 7, 1950 in Chestertown, Maryland to David and Margaret Bramble, Bramble grew up near Chestertown, Maryland and was educated at McDonogh School, Emerson College and New York University. He began his theatrical career in 1971 working as an apprentice to David Merrick, for whom he worked on many Broadway productions.

As a book writer, Bramble's work includes his Tony-nominated book of Barnum (1980) with songs by Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart. He was also nominated for Tonys for his book of 42nd Street (1981) and direction of that musical's revival (2001). He directed many productions of the tuner, in London, Sydney, Shanghai, Tokyo, Amsterdam and Vienna.

His other credits include The Grand Tour (1978) with songs by Jerry Herman, Pieces of Eight (1985), a musical adaptation of Treasure Island with songs by Jule Styne, and the off-Broadway opera Elizabeth & Essex (1980) based on Maxwell Anderson's Elizabeth The Queen. He was an assistant on the musical Mack and Mabel (1974).

Bramble wrote the libretto and directed, with music by Henry Krieger, the musical Fat Pig (1987), which premiered in Leicester, England. He adapted and staged Notre Dame (1991) at Saddler's Wells, London. Bramble also wrote the book for The Three Musketeers (1984) with the music of Rudolph Friml.

Following the London launch of the 42nd Street revival in March of 2017 at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, Bramble returned to Gresham Hall outside Tolchester, Maryland, his boyhood home which he completely remodeled.

Bramble is survived by his two brothers and their spouses, David and Holly Bramble and Alan and Cathy Bramble, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements, as well as a celebration of his life, will be announced at a later date.

Donations in Bramble's memory can be made to The Actors Fund to be used for The Lillian Booth Actors Home.

