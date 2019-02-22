Sponsored
Glenda Jackson on Playing King Lear: 'As We Get Older, Those Absolute Boundaries of What Constitute Gender Begin to Fray'

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 22, 2019

Glenda Jackson is gearing up for the role of a lifetime on Broadway. The iconic Tony- and Oscar-winning actress will play the mammoth title role in Shakespeare's King Lear, a role she played previously in London, in a new gender-blind production from director Sam Gold. Jackson paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on February 21 to discuss her perspective on this unique production and the opportunity as a female to take on a classic male role. "As we get older, those absolute boundaries of what constitute gender begin to fray, they begin to get a bit misty, a bit foggy," said Jackson. "I thought that was a very interesting aspect of King Lear, because he is old...as am I," she laughed. Jackson also spoke about her time serving in parliament, which we think makes her a good fit for the role of Lear. Watch Jackson below and make plans now to see in her in King Lear beginning on February 28 at the Cort Theatre.

King Lear

Glenda Jackson stars in the titular role in Shakespeare's classic.
