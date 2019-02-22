Glenda Jackson on Playing King Lear: 'As We Get Older, Those Absolute Boundaries of What Constitute Gender Begin to Fray'

Glenda Jackson is gearing up for the role of a lifetime on Broadway. The iconic Tony- and Oscar-winning actress will play the mammoth title role in Shakespeare's King Lear, a role she played previously in London, in a new gender-blind production from director Sam Gold. Jackson paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on February 21 to discuss her perspective on this unique production and the opportunity as a female to take on a classic male role. "As we get older, those absolute boundaries of what constitute gender begin to fray, they begin to get a bit misty, a bit foggy," said Jackson. "I thought that was a very interesting aspect of King Lear, because he is old...as am I," she laughed. Jackson also spoke about her time serving in parliament, which we think makes her a good fit for the role of Lear. Watch Jackson below and make plans now to see in her in King Lear beginning on February 28 at the Cort Theatre.



