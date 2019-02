Mazel tov! The new Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof opened at off-Broadway's Stage 42 on February 21 following an acclaimed world premiere at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Directed by Tony winner Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof stars Steven Skybell as Tevye and Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente. Check out the photos of arrivals on opening night and make sure to visit Anatevka soon.

Jackie Hoffman plays Yente in Fiddler on the Roof.