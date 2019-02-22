Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Kristolyn Lloyd to Star as Jo in Kate Hamill's Little Women at Primary Stages

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 22, 2019
Kristolyn Lloyd
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Kristolyn Lloyd has been cast in the central role of Jo in Primary Stages' upcoming production of Little Women, set to run at Cherry Lane Theatre this spring. Adapted by and featuring Kate Hamill (Sense & Sensibility) as Meg, the new version of Louisa May Alcott's play will begin previews on May 15 and open on June 4. Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George) will direct.

Lloyd is an original cast member of Dear Evan Hansen. She has also been seen onstage in Blue Ridge, Paradise Blue, Hamlet, Invisible Thread, The Liquid Plain and Heathers.

Joining Lloyd and Hamill in the cast will be Paola Sanchez Abreu (The Wolves) as Beth, Megan Byrne (Arcadia) as Hannah/Mrs. Mingott, Michael Crane (Gloria) as Brooks/Parrot/Dashwood, Andrew Long (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Mr. Laurence/Robert March, Maria Elena Ramirez (Mary Page Marlowe) as Marmie/Aunt March, Carmen Zilles (Small Mouth Sounds) as Amy and Nate Mann in his New York debut as Laurie.

Little Women will feature scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting design by Paul Whitaker and sound design by Leon Rothenberg, with original music by Deb Abramson.

The production will play a limited run through June 29.

Little Women

Kate Hamill stars in her fresh new take on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Shoshana Bean Sets Broadway Return in Waitress
  2. Hamilton Welcomes Austin Scott as New Broadway Star
  3. They're Here! Exclusive Portraits of Brian d'Arcy James & More of The Ferryman's New Family Members
  4. Celebrating Black History Month: Broadway Milestones You Ought to Know
  5. Broadway.com Earns 2019 New York Emmy Award Nominations

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters