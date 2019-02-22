Kristolyn Lloyd to Star as Jo in Kate Hamill's Little Women at Primary Stages

Kristolyn Lloyd has been cast in the central role of Jo in Primary Stages' upcoming production of Little Women, set to run at Cherry Lane Theatre this spring. Adapted by and featuring Kate Hamill (Sense & Sensibility) as Meg, the new version of Louisa May Alcott's play will begin previews on May 15 and open on June 4. Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George) will direct.



Lloyd is an original cast member of Dear Evan Hansen. She has also been seen onstage in Blue Ridge, Paradise Blue, Hamlet, Invisible Thread, The Liquid Plain and Heathers.



Joining Lloyd and Hamill in the cast will be Paola Sanchez Abreu (The Wolves) as Beth, Megan Byrne (Arcadia) as Hannah/Mrs. Mingott, Michael Crane (Gloria) as Brooks/Parrot/Dashwood, Andrew Long (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Mr. Laurence/Robert March, Maria Elena Ramirez (Mary Page Marlowe) as Marmie/Aunt March, Carmen Zilles (Small Mouth Sounds) as Amy and Nate Mann in his New York debut as Laurie.



Little Women will feature scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting design by Paul Whitaker and sound design by Leon Rothenberg, with original music by Deb Abramson.



The production will play a limited run through June 29.