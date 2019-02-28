Glenda Jackson Leads a Gender-Blind King Lear to Broadway

A new Broadway revival of Shakespeare's King Lear arrives at the Golden Theatre on February 28. Tony-winning director Sam Gold's gender-blind production, headlined by Tony winner Glenda Jackson in the title role, is scheduled to officially open on April 4.



The cast also includes Tony nominee Ruth Wilson in dual roles of Cordelia and the King's fool, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as the Earl of Gloucester, Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson as the Earl of Kent, Elizabeth Marvel as Goneril, Pedro Pascal as Edmund, Aisling O'Sullivan as Regan, Sean Carvajal as Edgar, Dion Johnstone as the Duke of Albany, Matthew Maher as Oswald and Russell Harvard as the Duke of Cornwall.



King Lear features an original score composed by Oscar nominee Philip Glass, with set design by Tony nominee Miriam Buether, costume design by Tony winner Ann Roth, lighting design by Tony nominee Jane Cox and sound design by Tony nominee Scott Lehrer.



The production is scheduled to play a limited run through July 7.