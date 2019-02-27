Sponsored
Athol Fugard's Boesman and Lena Extends at Off-Broadway's Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 27, 2019
Zainab Jah & Sahr Ngaujah in "Boesman and Lena"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Signature Theatre has announced a one-week extension for the acclaimed new staging Boesman and Lena written by Athol Fugard and directed by Yaël Farber. Originally announced to conclude its limited run on March 17, the off-Broadway production will now run through March 24 at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Leading the cast is Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah, Zainab Jah and Thomas Silcott.

Boesman and Lena centers on the struggles of the abusive Boesman (Ngaujah) and his long-suffering wife, Lena (Jah), who encounter a stranger (Silcott) while wandering the South African wastelands.

The creative team includes Susan Hilferty (scenic and costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design) and Matt Hubbs (sound design).

Boesman and Lena began previews on February 5 and officially opened on February 25.

Boesman and Lena

Signature Theatre Company presents legacy playwright Athol Fugard's drama.
