Odds & Ends: Harold Prince Exhibition to Appear at Library for the Performing Arts & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Harold Prince Exhibition to Appear at Library for the Performing Arts

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center has announced plans for an exhibition examining the work of Tony-winning producer and director Harold Prince, set to open this fall. The exhibition will document Prince's career from his early days serving as stage manager and understudy in Wonderful Town to his later collaborations on Fiddler, Cabaret, Phantom and West Side Story. The exhibition will include original costumes, set models, scenic designs and archival video to illustrate Prince's fruitful engagement with designers in the theater. It will be on display from September 2019 through February 2020 in the library's Donald and Mary Oenslager Gallery.



Freestyle Love Supreme to Launch Academy in New York City

Now's your chance to learn freestyle rap and hip-hop from the best. The high-energy Freestyle Love Supreme, currently receiving a hit return engagement off-Broadway, has announced the first-ever Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, run directly by FLS members. "Freestyle Love Supreme was an ideal training ground for us to learn so many of the necessary skills required to make theater, or just be a better human being," said co-founders Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail in a joint statement. "While the goal is not to master anything in an eight-week program, it is plenty of time to try on some of the core beliefs necessary to make a unified collective: listening, creating and accepting ideas, bringing yourself to the work and chasing the openness the moment requires, not chasing the laugh." The course programs will begin on March 17 and 18. Applications can be found here.



Alexandra Silber & More to Test Out New Musical Monet

Off-Broadway's York Theatre Company has announced a pair of readings of Monet, a new musical inspired by the remarkable life of artist Claude Monet, featuring a book by Joan Ross Sorkin and a score by Carmel Owen. Alan Paul will direct and Eugene Gwozdz will music-direct the readings, open to the public, set to take place on March 8 at 2:30pm and 7:00pm at the York. Leading the cast will be Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), with Ken Clark (The Great Comet), Peter Cormican (Follies), George Dvorsky (Closer Than Ever), Jeanne Lehman (Beauty and the Beast), Jamie LaVerdiere (The Producers), Maurice Murphy (Motown), Tom Rhoads (Buttons), Danielle Erin Rhodes (The Marvelous Wonderettes) and Price Waldman (Gentleman's Guide). The musical tells the story of Monet's life and the price he ultimately paid for his art.



Mimi Bessette to Release Second Lullabies of Broadway Album

Do we have the perfect baby gift for you! Silver-voiced Broadway alum Mimi Bessette (Bonnie and Clyde) has announced the release of Lullabies of Broadway: Act II, a follow-up to her beloved 1990 album Lullabies of Broadway. Featuring soothing, warm renditions of anthems from a variety of Broadway shows, the new album finds Bessette lending her gorgeous voice to songs from Waitress, Bright Star, Annie Get Your Gun, The Secret Garden and more, joined by guest vocalists including Luca Padovan (School of Rock) and David Lutken (Woody Sez). Lullabies of Broadway: Act II will be released in stores by Broadway Records on March 1.