Daniel Craig to Star in Benefit Performance of Caryl Churchill’s A Number

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 28, 2019
Daniel Craig
(Photo: Miguel Medina/Getty Images)

Stage-and-screen star Daniel Craig has signed on to salute the 40th anniversary of off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop with a one-night benefit performance of Caryl Churchill's award-winning drama A Number. Sam Gold will direct the event, slated to appear at NYTW's downtown venue on March 10 at 7:00pm.

Craig will return to the play, having previously appeared as Bernard 1, Bernard 2 and Michael Black in the play's world premiere production at London's Royal Court in 2002. He earned a Drama League Award nomination for his turn as Iago in NYTW's 2016 staging of Othello directed by Gold. His other credits include Broadway turns in Betrayal and A Steady Rain and multiple screen appearances as James Bond.

As A Number begins, a son confronts his father with the startling knowledge that he has genetically identical counterparts. Upon this topical foundation, the play shifts gears to engage in an inquiry aimed at the intersection of morality, nature versus nurture and the very substance of love.

Churchill earned a 2005 Obie Award for NYTW's acclaimed production of A Number. Additional casting for the one-night benefit performance will be announced soon.

Newsletters