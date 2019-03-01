Exclusive! Haven Burton Joins Legally Blonde Concerts as Paulette; Alex Newell Bows Out

Haven Burton, the multi-talented star who was seen in the original Broadway production of Legally Blonde: The Musical, has signed on to play the role of Paulette in the upcoming pair of concerts set to take place at Feinstein's/54 Below. Burton replaces the previously announced Alex Newell, who has exited the concerts due to a scheduling conflict. Also newly announced is Ed Watts (Scandalous), who will take on the role of Professor Callahan. The two-show event will be held on March 3 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.



Burton and Watts join previously announced cast members Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots) as Elle Woods, Tracy Jai Edwards (Serena of Broadway's Legally Blonde) as Brooke Wyndham, Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale) as Warner Huntington III, Dan DeLuca (Newsies) as Emmett Forrest, Raven Thomas (Hamilton) as Vivienne Kensington, Darius Wright (Pretty Woman) as Kyle/UPS Guy, Delaney Westfall (Kinky Boots) as Margo, Amber Ardolino (Head Over Heels) as Serena and Shea Renne (Allegiance) as Pilar.



The ensemble will include Gwynne Wood, Esteban Suero, Jonathan Young, Lauren Urso, Jessica Kundla, Salome B. Smith and Sonya Venugopal.



Written by Heather Hach (book) with Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe (score), adapted from the 2001 film, Legally Blonde follows fashionable sorority queen Elle Woods (St. Louis) who is dumped by her boyfriend (Thornton). In an effort to win him back, she follows him to law school where she figures out that she is more than just her looks.



Look back at the original company in a cast recording session video below.



