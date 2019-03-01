Sponsored
Rajiv Joseph's New Play About LeBron James Sets World Premiere at Steppenwolf

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 1, 2019
LeBron James
(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced the world premiere production of Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph's King James, a new play centered on American basketball player LeBron James. Tony winner and Steppenwolf Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro will direct the production, set to run from May 7 through June 21, 2020.

The play follows "King" LeBron James' reign in Cleveland as he brings promise, prosperity and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. As the city celebrates a championship, two estranged friends spar in a verbal game of 1 on 1, revealing past secrets, present truths and a possible future after "The King" has left the building.

Steppenwolf will co-present the world premiere with Center Theatre Group, where it will also appear as part of the Los Angeles theater's 2020-2021 season. Casting will be announced soon.

The 2019-2020 Steppenwolf season will also include The Great Leap (September 5-October 20, 2019), The Brothers Size (October 2-19, 2019), Lindiwe (November 7-December 29, 2019), Dance Nation (December 12, 2019-January 26, 2020), Bug (January 23-March 8, 2020), I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter (February 26-March 21, 2020), The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington (April 2-May 17, 2020) and Catch as Catch Can (June 4-July 26, 2020).

