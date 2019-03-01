Matthew Bourne to Receive Special Olivier Award

World-renowned dance maker Matthew Bourne has been announced as the recipient of the Olivier Awards' 2019 Special Award. Bourne will be honored at the Oliviers ceremony, scheduled for April 7 at the Royal Albert Hall; competitive nominations will be announced on March 5.



"The Society of London Theatre is delighted to acknowledge Matthew Bourne's extraordinary achievements in dance with this year's Special Olivier Award," said Kenny Wax, president of the Society of London Theatre. "Matthew has transformed the landscape of dance in this country and across the globe with his bold, innovative and popular work, loved by audiences around the world."



Bourne has created and directed dance for musicals, theater and film for 30 years, receiving numerous international accolades including seven Olivier Awards and two Tony Awards. This Special Award will be Bourne's eighth Olivier, making him joint holder of the most ever Olivier Awards, alongside Judi Dench.



Bourne's award-winning dance work includes Spitfire, Nutcracker!, Highland Fling, Cinderella and The Car Man, as well as Swan Lake, which went on to become the longest-running ballet in the West End and on Broadway, being performed all over the world. This year, he'll offer up the world premiere of his 12th full-length production, Romeo and Juliet.



Bourne has created choreography for several major musicals, including Oliver!, My Fair Lady, South Pacific and Mary Poppins, which will return to the West End later this year. Look back at Bourne's celebrated choreography in Broadway's Mary Poppins below.



