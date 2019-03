Do you believe in life after love delicious cake? The cast of The Cher Show does! Stars Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond, former Broadway.com vlogger Jarrod Spector, Emily Skinner and the rest of the Broadway company celebrated 100 Broadway performances at the Neil Simon Theatre on February 28 with a sweet treat. Check out the fun photos, and then go see this dazzling musical for yourself!

What better way to celebrate 100 performances of The Cher Show than with a fabulous cake?