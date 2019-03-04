Sponsored
To Kill a Mockingbird Standout Gideon Glick Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 4, 2019
Gideon Glick
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Gideon Glick, the celebrated actor currently appearing as Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's new vlog—"What's the Dill?"—starting on March 7. The vlog will follow Glick and his co-stars backstage and onstage at the Shubert Theatre, where the acclaimed Broadway production began performances on November 1.

Adapted by Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee's novel, To Kill a Mockingbird is the classic story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence, based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s.

In addition to his current performance in To Kill a Mockingbird, Glick was seen on Broadway in Significant Other, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and Spring Awakening. His off-Broadway credits include The Harvest, Into the Woods and Wild Animals You Should Know.

Tune in and watch Glick take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the celebrated play that is stirring and moving Broadway crowds nightly.

"What's the Dill?" will run every Thursday for eight weeks.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
