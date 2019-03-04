Anastasia Vet Lyrica Woodruff on Her Journey from Bunhead to Broadway Breakout

Lyrica Woodruff

Lyrica Woodruff likes to joke that she was born at the ballet, as her mother took her directly from the hospital to pick up her sister from class days after birth. On the newest installment of Gotta Dance, we meet this vibrant newcomer and learn about her journey from the ballet studio to the Broadway stage. Woodruff didn’t consider musical theater until she stepped into a 2014 audition for the Washington DC run of the musical Little Dancer, about the famous sculpture Edgar Degas created of a ballet dancer. One she met her theater family, she was hooked. Two years in the hit musical Anastasia followed, which marked her Broadway debut. Now she’s back in Degas-land as Marie, Dancing Still (a reworked Little Dancer) continues its journey with a run at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle from March 22 through April 14.



Watch the video below to learn how Woodruff got her one-of-a-kind name and why Broadway beat out ballet for her heart.



Photo Credits: Photographs by Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow (Corset by Beauty Markh, Gloves by Wing & Weft, Vegan Leather body suit and dress by Delikate Rayne) | Grooming: Nicolette Gold | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman

Video Credits: Directed by Kyle Gaskell | Produced by Paul Wontorek | Additional camera: Alexander Goyco | Location: Metropolitan Building