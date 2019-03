Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Mayor's Office Names "King Kong Court" Outside the Broadway Theatre

In celebration of the 86th anniversary of the iconic original film King Kong, the New York City Mayor's Office is toasting the celebrated Broadway musical adaptation by declaring the area outside of the Broadway Theatre as "King Kong Court." A ceremonial street renaming will be held on March 6. Written by Jack Thorne and featuring a score by Eddie Perfect, King Kong began Broadway previews on October 5, 2018 and officially opened on November 8. At the center of the musical is a 20-foot-high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians.







Eyeing Broadway Run, Expanded Version of Cagney to Play Salt Lake City

Cagney, the celebrated musical about Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes, which concluded its lengthy off-Broadway run in 2017, will reappear in a new expanded version at Salt Lake City's Pioneer Theater Company this fall. Bill Castellino and Joshua Bergasse will repeat their work as director and choreographer, respectively, with standout star Robert Creighton (Frozen) reprising his celebrated performance as James Cagney for the run, scheduled for September 20 through October 5. The musical features a book by Peter Colley, with music by Creighton and Christopher McGovern, along with classic tunes by George M. Cohan. The production is being billed a pre-Broadway tryout.



Erin Darke Lands Lead Role in Theresa Rebeck Pilot It's a Man's World

YouTube Premium has announced that stage-and-screen alum Erin Darke has been cast in the lead of the pilot It's a Man's World, written by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Smash). It's a Man's World centers on Emma (Darke), a successful video game design executive and the sole breadwinner for her family, who is used to dodging the landmines that come with being a woman in a male-dominated field. When she gets fired without explanation and finds that she's being blacklisted by everyone in her industry, Emma decides to dress as a man to get a new job and to continue supporting her family. As strange and politically incorrect as Emma's new life may be, she starts to enjoy the newfound ease of access and power that comes with being a man. Darke has been seen off-Broadway in The Spoils and An Early History of Fire and on-screen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.



WP Theater to Honor Amanda Seyfried at 2019 Gala; Sneak Peek from Empire Records

Off-Broadway's WP Theater has announced a trio of honorees and a pair of special performances for its 40th-anniversary gala. The star-studded event, hosted by Sendhil Ramamurthy (Hatef**k), will be held at the Edison Ballroom on April 15. Honorees will include actress Amanda Seyfried (The Way We Get By), Tony-winning producer Bonnie Comley (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) and Grammy-winning songwriter Emily Warren. The gala will offer up a special performance from the Broadway revival of Oklahoma! and a sneak peek at the new musical Empire Records. Also set to appear is Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski (White Noise) and Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin.