Alec Baldwin & Anne Heche to Revisit Twentieth Century for Roundabout Benefit

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 4, 2019
Alec Baldwin & Anne Heche in the 2004 Broadway revival of "Twentieth Century"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Stage-and-screen stars Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche, who headlined Roundabout Theatre Company's 2004 Broadway revival of Twentieth Century, will return to the roles of Oscar Jaffe and Lily Garland in an upcoming reunion benefit. Walter Bobbie will repeat his work as director for the reading, set to take place at Studio 54 on April 29 at 7:30pm.

Ken Ludwig adapted Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's comedy, based on an original by Charles Bruce Millholland. It follows egomaniacal Broadway director Oscar Jaffee (Baldwin) who boards the Twentieth Century Limited and encounters his former discovery and ex-chorus girl Lily Garland (Heche), now a temperamental Hollywood star. He'll do anything to get her back under contract and back in his bed, but his former protégé will have nothing to do with him. All of the action takes place on board the legendary Twentieth Century train from Chicago to New York City where Oscar has 20 hours to persuade Lily to return to Broadway in his upcoming show. If he fails, it's the end of the line.

Twentieth Century is the basis for the musical On the Twentieth Century, which Roundabout also revived, in a 2015 production starring Peter Gallagher and Kristin Chenoweth.

Additional casting for the Twentieth Century benefit will be announced soon.

