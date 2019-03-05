Mean Girls' Kyle Selig & Erika Henningsen to Lead Concert of Sondheim's Saturday Night at Second Stage

This casting is totally fetch! Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen, love interests of Broadway's Mean Girls, have been selected to appear opposite each other in an upcoming one-night benefit performance of the musical Saturday Night. Selig and Henningsen will portray Gene and Helen, respectively, in the previously announced event set to take place at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre on March 11 at 7:00pm. The concert will feature direction by Noah Brody and musical direction by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani.



Featuring a book by Julius J. Epstein and Philip G. Epstein—based on their play Front Porch in Flatbush—with an original score by Stephen Sondheim, Saturday Night is set in 1929 Brooklyn, where Gene (Selig) dreams of the exciting Manhattan society life while his friends are happy with remaining in the neighborhood. Eventually, he meets Helen (Henningsen) as they're both crashing a party. Soon, Gene develops a scheme to get rich quick, but when his plan backfires he lands in jail.



The cast will also include Sommer Carbuccia as Ray, Matt Dallal as Eugene, Jakeim Hart as Dino, Kennedy Kenagawa as Ted, Alec Mathieson as Artie, Sarah Naughton as Celeste, Gabriella Perez as Mildred, Jonathan Raviv as Hank and Nathan Salstone as Bobby.



Also on deck for Second Stage's series of concerts honoring the nonprofit's 40th anniversary is Dogfight (March 18) and Next to Normal (March 25). Casting and creative team members will be announced soon.