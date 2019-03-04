Odds & Ends: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Josh Gad's Rip Van Winkle Movie Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Cynthia Erivo to Star in Josh Gad's Rip Van Winkle Movie Musical

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo has signed on to lend her voice to a new movie musical adaptation of Washington Irving's folk tale Rip Van Winkle produced by Tony nominee Josh Gad, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The currently untitled film will feature a screenplay written by Amanda Idoko (based on an idea by Gad) and a score from Kate Anderson and Elissa Samsel (Olaf's Frozen Adventure). This new project is the latest in a slew of high-profile screen gigs starring Erivo since winning her Tony Award for The Color Purple, including Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows and the upcoming Harriet. Further details about Gad's spin on the Rip Van Winkle tale will be revealed soon.



Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Awarded to Jackie Sibblies Drury for Fairview

The 2019 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has been awarded to U.S. playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury for her acclaimed work Fairview. Awarded annually since 1977, the prize recognizes women from around the world who have written works of outstanding quality for the English-speaking theater. As previously announced, the Soho Rep production of Fairview is moving to Brooklyn's Theatre for a New Audience in June. The play will receive its U.K. premiere at the Young Vic in November.



Rachel Bloom to Bring Crazy-Ex Girlfriend Live to NYC

Rachel Bloom is taking her act to the New York stage this spring. The multi-talented star will bring her beloved CW series Crazy-Ex Girlfriend to live crowds with the inventive Crazy-Ex Girlfriend Live on May 14 at Radio City Music Hall. The hit musical TV series, currently in its fourth and final season, has garnered acclaim and heaps of awards recognition, including an Emmy nom and Golden Globe win for writer-star Bloom.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (@CW_CrazyXGF) Live starring @Racheldoesstuff is coming to Radio City Music Hall on May 14! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10am.

Register NOW for #VerifiedFan presale: https://t.co/PWrHXPBxu6 pic.twitter.com/t132XxhUpZ — Radio City (@RadioCity) March 4, 2019