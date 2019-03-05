Sponsored
Nashville Is Being Made into a Broadway Musical

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 5, 2019

Entertainment producer Lionsgate has announced that the beloved TV series Nashville is being adapted as a Broadway musical. Production dates and the complete creative team will be announced soon.

"Nashville, with its complex, relatable characters and sweeping emotional gestures, has all of the narrative elements that I look for in great theatrical source material," said lead producer Scott Delman. "From that rich DNA, we will be building an original story with entirely original music, written by major Nashville and Broadway songwriters. We are particularly excited to deliver Broadway's first score of true contemporary country music—a genre that has exploded with mainstream audiences in recent years."

For six seasons, Nashville was set against the backdrop of the city's music scene and followed the lives of country music superstars as well as the up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business. Created by Callie Khouri, the series centered on musicians and songwriters driven by their own ambitions—some by creativity and some by a passion for fame.

Broadway stars seen on the TV series include Tony nominee Will Chase (Kiss Me, Kate), Tony winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady) and Kyle Dean Massey (Wicked). Casting for a premiere production of the musical is forthcoming.

Will Chase on "Nashville"
(Photo: ABC)
