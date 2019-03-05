Sponsored
James Graham, Jonny Lee Miller, Bertie Carvel & Rupert Goold
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Extra! Extra! Bertie Carvel, Jonny Lee Miller & the Cast of Ink Prep for Broadway Bow

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 5, 2019

James Graham's Ink tells the story of news moguls Rupert Murdoch and Larry Lamb in London 1969. After a celebrated run in the West End, the production is scheduled to begin Broadway performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 2. Stars Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller as well as playwright Graham, director Rupert Goold and the entire company met the press at Manhattan Theatre Club Rehearsal Studios on March 5. Check out the photos, and then see this electrifying play for yourself.

Ink stars Jonny Lee Miller and Bertie Carvel play Larry Lamb and Rupert Murdoch, respectively.
Ink begins previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 2.

Ink

James Graham's electrifying and exhilarating new play, based on real events.
Newsletters