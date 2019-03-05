Sponsored
April Matthis Replaces Uzo Aduba in Toni Stone; Jonathan Burke & More Join Cast

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 5, 2019
April Matthis & Jonathan Burke
(Photos provided by Polk & Co.)

Obie winner April Matthis has been newly announced to assume the title role in Toni Stone, a new play by Lydia R. Diamond making its world premiere at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre this spring. Tony winner Pam MacKinnon will direct and Camille A. Brown will choreograph the off-Broadway production, set to begin previews on May 23 with an opening night slated for June 20. Matthis replaces the previously announced Uzo Aduba, who has exited the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Matthis has been seen off-Broadway in Everyone's Fine With Virginia Woolf, Measure for Measure, Signature Plays, Antlia Pneumatica, Iowa, On the Levee, The Sound and the Fury and Fondly, Collette Richland. She received a 2015 Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance.

The play follows the life and times of real-life sports icon Toni Stone (Matthis), who was the first woman to play professional baseball as a part of the Negro League.

Newly announced cast members also include current Choir Boy star Jonathan Burke in the role of Stretch, with Eric Berryman (The B-Side: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons) as Elzie, Harvy Blanks (Jitney) as Alberga, Phillip James Brannon (Junk) as King Tut, Daniel J. Bryant (Broken Fences) as Spec, Toney Goins (Cymbeline) as Jimmy, Kenn E. Head (Monster) as Millie and Ezra Knight (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Woody.

The production will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, costume design by Dede Ayite and original music/sound design by Daniel Baker and Aaron Meicht.

Toni Stone will play a limited engagement through August 11.

