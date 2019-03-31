Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me Opens on Broadway

What the Constitution Means to Me, the timely new play written by and starring two-time Obie winner Heidi Schreck, opens at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theater on March 31. Obie winner Oliver Butler directs the production, which began previews on March 14.



What the Constitution Means to Me follows 15-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. In the play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances.



Joining Schreck in the Broadway cast is Mike Iveson and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Schreck and her co-stars schooling Broadway audiences about their rights.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.