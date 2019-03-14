Kara Lindsay Returns to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Happy days are here again! Kara Lindsay rejoins the cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on March 14. The talented star reprises her turn as Cynthia Weil, succeeding Jessica Keenan Wynn, who exited the production at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 13.



A former Broadway.com vlogger, Lindsay's Broadway credits include Wicked and Newsies. She appeared on tour in Wicked and Little House on the Prairie and has numerous regional credits. She previously appeared in Beautiful from September through December 2017.



With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and musical supervision by Jason Howland, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.