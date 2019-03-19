Sponsored
Immersive Oklahoma! Begins Broadway Run at Circle in the Square Theatre

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2019
Rebecca Naomi Jones & Damon Daunno in "Oklahoma!" at St. Ann's Warehouse
(Photo: Teddy Wolff)

On the heels of an acclaimed production at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse, the innovative new staging of Oklahoma! from director Daniel Fish starts performances at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre on March 19. The production will officially open on April 7 for a limited run through September 1.

The interior of the Circle in the Square has been repurposed as a community hall for the revival, an intimate staging featuring a seven-piece band and chili served to the audience at intermission. The production was originally developed and presented at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in 2015.

Ali Stroker in Oklahoma! at St. Ann's Warehouse
(Photo: Teddy Wolff)

The cast is led by Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, two-time Tony nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam and Will Mann as Mike, along with lead dancer Gabrielle Hamilton.

The production features choreography by John Heginbotham and music direction by Nathan Koci, with scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Terese Wadden, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Drew Levy and projection design by Joshua Thorson.

Oklahoma!

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
View Comments

