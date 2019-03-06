Laura Dreyfuss & Jeremy Pope Team Up for 'Be Great' Music Video That Lives Up to Its Name

Over the past several years, Laura Dreyfuss has surprised theater fans with her smooth, stirring vocals as Madison McCarthy on Glee and Zoe Murphy in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Now the talented young star has even more to sing about. In advance of her upcoming small-screen return in The Politician, the young actress-singer teamed up with Ain't Too Proud standout Jeremy Pope for a music video featuring Dreyfuss' first single, the high-energy tune "Be Great." Watch the strong-voiced pair show off their vocals below, then go check out their performances on stage and screen.



