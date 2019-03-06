Sponsored
Laura Dreyfuss & Jeremy Pope Team Up for 'Be Great' Music Video That Lives Up to Its Name

by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 6, 2019
Over the past several years, Laura Dreyfuss has surprised theater fans with her smooth, stirring vocals as Madison McCarthy on Glee and Zoe Murphy in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Now the talented young star has even more to sing about. In advance of her upcoming small-screen return in The Politician, the young actress-singer teamed up with Ain't Too Proud standout Jeremy Pope for a music video featuring Dreyfuss' first single, the high-energy tune "Be Great." Watch the strong-voiced pair show off their vocals below, then go check out their performances on stage and screen.

