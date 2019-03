Lanford Wilson's searing drama Burn This returns to Broadway with Adam Driver and Keri Russell taking on the roles originated by John Malkovich and Joan Allen. The play explores the spark between two strangers after a tragedy brings them together. Stars Driver, Russell, David Furr and Brandon Uranowitz as well as director Michael Mayer struck a pose for the press at New 42nd Street Studios on March 7. Take a look at the photos, and then go see the show!

Burn This begins Broadway performances at the Hudson Theatre on March 15.