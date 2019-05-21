Laura Bell Bundy & Thom Hinkle Welcome Baby Boy Huck

Omigod you guys! Laura Bell Bundy, the Tony-nominated original star of Legally Blonde: The Musical, and her husband, producer/director Thom Hinkle, welcomed their first child, Huck Hinkle, on May 20 at 3:15pm. Bundy and Hinkle were married in 2017.



In addition to Bundy's Tony-nommed turn as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, she has been seen on Broadway in Wicked and Hairspray and off-Broadway in Ruthless! Most recently, she appeared in the world premiere Honeymooners musical at Paper Mill Playhouse.



Broadway.com wishes many congratulations to the happy family!