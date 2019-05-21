Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Laura Bell Bundy & Thom Hinkle Welcome Baby Boy Huck

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 21, 2019
Laura Bell Bundy & Thom Hinkle
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Omigod you guys! Laura Bell Bundy, the Tony-nominated original star of Legally Blonde: The Musical, and her husband, producer/director Thom Hinkle, welcomed their first child, Huck Hinkle, on May 20 at 3:15pm. Bundy and Hinkle were married in 2017.

In addition to Bundy's Tony-nommed turn as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, she has been seen on Broadway in Wicked and Hairspray and off-Broadway in Ruthless! Most recently, she appeared in the world premiere Honeymooners musical at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Broadway.com wishes many congratulations to the happy family!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Caitlin Kinnunen & Stars of The Prom Offer a Moving Performance of 'Unruly Heart' on The Late Show
  2. Broadway Grosses: The Prom Edges Ahead as Tony Awards Day Approaches
  3. Lucie Jones & Ashley Roberts to Join Waitress in the West End
  4. What the Constitution Means to Me, Oklahoma! & More Honored with 2019 Obie Awards
  5. Get Inside the Starry 2019 Drama League Awards

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice Mean Girls Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters