Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Welcomes James Snyder & a Company of New Players

A new slate of cast members begin spreading magic across Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on March 20. The fresh group of stars enter the Tony-winning two-part play as it reaches its one-year anniversary at the Lyric Theatre. Exiting cast members played their final performance on March 17.



New cast members include James Snyder (In Transit) as Harry Potter, Diane Davis (Old Acquaintance) as Ginny Potter, Nicholas Podany (The Ballerina) as Albus Potter, Jenny Jules (The Crucible) as Hermione Granger, Jonno Roberts (Take Me Out) as Draco Malfoy and Bubba Weiler (Dead Poets Society) as Scorpius Malfoy, with newcomers Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley and Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley.



They are joined by two-time Tony winner Stephen Spinella, Aaron Bartz, Will Carlyon, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany and Karen Janes Woditsch along with returning cast members Brian Thomas Abraham, Olivia Bond, Stephen Bradbury, James Brown III, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Zoë Feigelson, Jack Hatcher, Edward James Hyland, Joey LaBrasca, Landon Maas, James Romney and Alex Weisman playing a variety of characters.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



Get to know Snyder and his new castmates below.



