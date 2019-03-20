Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Welcomes James Snyder & a Company of New Players

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 20, 2019
James Snyder
(Photo: Emilio-Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A new slate of cast members begin spreading magic across Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on March 20. The fresh group of stars enter the Tony-winning two-part play as it reaches its one-year anniversary at the Lyric Theatre. Exiting cast members played their final performance on March 17.

New cast members include James Snyder (In Transit) as Harry Potter, Diane Davis (Old Acquaintance) as Ginny Potter, Nicholas Podany (The Ballerina) as Albus Potter, Jenny Jules (The Crucible) as Hermione Granger, Jonno Roberts (Take Me Out) as Draco Malfoy and Bubba Weiler (Dead Poets Society) as Scorpius Malfoy, with newcomers Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley and Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley.

They are joined by two-time Tony winner Stephen Spinella, Aaron Bartz, Will Carlyon, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany and Karen Janes Woditsch along with returning cast members Brian Thomas Abraham, Olivia Bond, Stephen Bradbury, James Brown III, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Zoë Feigelson, Jack Hatcher, Edward James Hyland, Joey LaBrasca, Landon Maas, James Romney and Alex Weisman playing a variety of characters.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Get to know Snyder and his new castmates below.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards
  2. Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde Being Made into a Movie Musical
  3. Brian d'Arcy James & Corey Stoll Cast in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  4. Meet the Magic Makers! Exclusive Portraits of James Snyder & the New Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  5. Jeremy Jordan Sets Broadway Musical Return in Waitress

Star Files

Nadia Brown
Diane Davis
Jenny Jules
Matt Mueller
Nicholas Podany
Jonno Roberts
James Snyder
Bubba Weiler

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters