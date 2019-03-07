Sponsored
Zachary Quinto, Jill Paice & Christopher Fitzgerald to Appear in Off-Broadway's Nassim

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 7, 2019
Zachary Quinto, Jill Paice & Christopher Fitzgerald
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a starry lineup of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the latest group of stars is Emmy-nominated Broadway alum Zachary Quinto (American Horror Story, The Boys in the Band), Jill Paice (An American in Paris) and three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

  • Saturday, March 9 at 2:30pm—Nick Westrate
  • Saturday, March 9 at 7:30pm—Clark Middleton
  • Sunday, March 10 at 2:30pm—Jill Paice
  • Sunday, March 10 at 7:30pm—Adam Feldman
  • Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30pm—Alex Moffat
  • Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30pm—Christopher Fitzgerald
  • Thursday, March 14 at 7:30pm—Zachary Quinto
  • Friday, March 15 at 7:30pm—Tedra Millan
  • Saturday, March 16 at 2:30pm—John Ahlin
  • Saturday, March 16 at 7:30pm—Michael Stahl-David
  • Sunday, March 17 at 7:30pm—Kathryn Grody

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.

Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.

Nassim

The American premiere of Nassim Soleimanpour’s new work.
Newsletters