Zachary Quinto, Jill Paice & Christopher Fitzgerald to Appear in Off-Broadway's Nassim

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a starry lineup of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the latest group of stars is Emmy-nominated Broadway alum Zachary Quinto (American Horror Story, The Boys in the Band), Jill Paice (An American in Paris) and three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

Saturday, March 9 at 2:30pm—Nick Westrate

Saturday, March 9 at 7:30pm—Clark Middleton

Sunday, March 10 at 2:30pm—Jill Paice

Sunday, March 10 at 7:30pm—Adam Feldman

Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30pm—Alex Moffat

Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30pm—Christopher Fitzgerald

Thursday, March 14 at 7:30pm—Zachary Quinto

Friday, March 15 at 7:30pm—Tedra Millan

Saturday, March 16 at 2:30pm—John Ahlin

Saturday, March 16 at 7:30pm—Michael Stahl-David

Sunday, March 17 at 7:30pm—Kathryn Grody

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.



Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.