Spring Preview: For Be More Chill's Joe Iconis, the (Nerd) Future Is Now

2019 Spring Preview
by Beth Stevens • Mar 8, 2019
Joe Iconis (Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

The new musical Be More Chill examines what happens when an ordinary high schooler ingests a super computer pill (or SQUIP, Super Quantum Unit Intel Processor) that transforms him from dork to popular. Prolific composer/lyricist Joe Iconis worked with scribe Joe Tracz to adapt Ned Vizzini’s YA novel into a retro sci-fi teen musical comedy that has tweens buzzing. Iconis, whose lengthy list of credits includes “Broadway, Here I Come” from Smash explains it all... READ MORE

Be More Chill

The new musical from Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis arrives on Broadway.
Newsletters