Spring Preview: No Hate in Kiss Me, Kate for Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase

2019 Spring Preview
by Paul Wontorek • Mar 9, 2019
Will Chase and Kelli O'Hara (Photos by Caitlin McNaney | Illustration by Ryan Casey)

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and her Tony-nominated friend and co-star Will Chase have been testing out their chemistry for a big Broadway musical like Kiss Me, Kate! for a dozen years now. First they teamed up for a five-day run of Oklahoma! actually in Oklahoma in 2007, followed by a four-day concert run of Bells Are Ringing at City Center in 2010, and then a week-long stint in Nice Work If You Can Get It, when Chase covered for O'Hara's vacationing leading man Matthew Broderick in 2012. But Lilli Vanessi and Fred Graham, the sparring lovers at the center of Kiss Me, Kate!, are the kind of robust classic roles that allow these two stage faves the chance to do what they do best: sing beautifully and make us (and each other) laugh... READ MORE

See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview

Kiss Me, Kate

Kelli O'Hara stars in the Broadway revival of this classic Cole Porter musical.
Star Files

Will Chase
Kelli O'Hara

Newsletters