Spring Preview: Meet the Men Behind the Brand in Ain't Too Proud

2019 Spring Preview
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 10, 2019
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Ephraim Sykes and James Harkness
(Photos by Caitlin McNaney | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

Motown super group The Temptations is a staple of American music. With chart-toppers like “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “My Girl” and more, these R&B pioneers have earned a rightful place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, in addition to four other Grammy wins. This spring they join the ranks of other music favorites like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Carole King and Cher with a big-budget Broadway musical telling their story. Ain’t Too Proud stars Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope and Jawan M. Jackson as the Temptations’ Classic Five... READ MORE

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

The acclaimed new musical featuring the iconic music of The Temptations arrives on Broadway.
