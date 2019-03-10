Spring Preview: Meet the Men Behind the Brand in Ain't Too Proud

Motown super group The Temptations is a staple of American music. With chart-toppers like “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “My Girl” and more, these R&B pioneers have earned a rightful place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, in addition to four other Grammy wins. This spring they join the ranks of other music favorites like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Carole King and Cher with a big-budget Broadway musical telling their story. Ain’t Too Proud stars Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope and Jawan M. Jackson as the Temptations’ Classic Five... READ MORE



