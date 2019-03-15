Sponsored
Burn This Returns to Broadway with Keri Russell & Adam Driver

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 15, 2019
Adam Driver, Keri Russell, David Furr & Brandon Uranowitz
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The first Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This begins preview performances on March 15 at the Hudson Theatre. Michael Mayer directs the new production, set to officially open on April 16. Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr star.

Burn This tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer's accidental death. Set in downtown New York in the 1980s, the drama explores the spiritual and emotional isolation of Pale (Driver) and the modern dancer Anna (Russell), and their tempestuous relationship after they are brought together in the wake of a life-changing personal tragedy.

The production features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Laura Crow, lighting design by Dennis Parichy and sound design by Chuck London Media and Stewart Werner.

Burn This will play a limited engagement through July 7.

