Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Celebrate the Season with the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 8, 2019
Laura Benanti
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

The spring season has sprung on Broadway with an abundance of new productions. To help get a handle on what's to come, Broadway.com presents our 2019 Spring Preview, hosted by Tony winner Laura Benanti and brought to you by Masterpass™.

From now until March 21, we are giving you the scoop on a whopping 14 productions. Get ready to hear from an A-list of theater makers such as Be More Chill's Joe Iconis, Kiss Me, Kate leads Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, the five stars of The Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud and much more!

Our guide on this tour of the Great White Way's latest offerings is the always game Benanti, who is currently starring on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. She won a Tony Award for Gypsy and was nominated for her performances in She Loves MeWomen on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Into the Woods and Swing! Benanti has also appeared on Broadway in Meteor Shower, In the Next Room, The Wedding Singer, Nine and The Sound of Music. Her screen credits include Supergirl, Nashville, The Sound of Music Live!, The Playboy Club, Go On, Starved, Law & Order: SVU, Royal Pains, Eli Stone, The Big C and Elementary.

Enjoy the 2019 Spring Preview! We'll see you at the theater!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti
  2. Spring Preview: For Be More Chill's Joe Iconis, the (Nerd) Future Is Now
  3. Adam Driver, Keri Russell & More Get Ready for the Broadway Return of Burn This
  4. Nashville Is Being Made into a Broadway Musical
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird’s Gbenga Akinnagbe on Surviving His ‘Dark’ Childhood, Dreaming of Becoming an Olympian & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Hamilton The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Mean Girls Chicago Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters