Celebrate the Season with the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti

The spring season has sprung on Broadway with an abundance of new productions. To help get a handle on what's to come, Broadway.com presents our 2019 Spring Preview, hosted by Tony winner Laura Benanti and brought to you by Masterpass™.



From now until March 21, we are giving you the scoop on a whopping 14 productions. Get ready to hear from an A-list of theater makers such as Be More Chill's Joe Iconis, Kiss Me, Kate leads Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, the five stars of The Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud and much more!



Our guide on this tour of the Great White Way's latest offerings is the always game Benanti, who is currently starring on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. She won a Tony Award for Gypsy and was nominated for her performances in She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Into the Woods and Swing! Benanti has also appeared on Broadway in Meteor Shower, In the Next Room, The Wedding Singer, Nine and The Sound of Music. Her screen credits include Supergirl, Nashville, The Sound of Music Live!, The Playboy Club, Go On, Starved, Law & Order: SVU, Royal Pains, Eli Stone, The Big C and Elementary.



Enjoy the 2019 Spring Preview! We'll see you at the theater!