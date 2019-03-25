Alice Ripley & Next to Normal Originals to Reunite in Concert at Second Stage

It's gonna be good! We've just learned that the original cast of Next to Normal will appear in the previously announced concert staging of the Pulitzer-winning musical, set to play Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater tonight, March 25, at 7:00pm. The sold-out concert will be directed by Anthony Rapp, who appeared in an early version of the musical, with original assistant conductor Rick Bertone as musical director.



The full company will include Tony-winning star Alice Ripley, with Tony-nominated originals J. Robert Spencer and Jennifer Damiano, and fellow cast members Aaron Tveit, Adam Chanler-Berat and Louis Hobson. They will be joined by Lawrence Clayton, Tamika Lawrence, Isaac Powell, Amy Spanger and Pearl Sun.



With a Tony-winning score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis. The musical shows how far two parents will go to keep themselves sane and their family's world intact.



Look back at the musical's Tony Awards performance below.



