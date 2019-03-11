Sponsored
Spring Preview: With Constitution, Heidi Schreck is Power Suited Up for Broadway

by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 11, 2019
Heidi Schreck (Photos by Caitlin McNaney | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

When Heidi Schreck was 14, she traveled across the country giving speeches about the United States Constitution for prize money, and she was really good at it—"paid her way through college" good. That early job has led to her latest gig: the Obie winner is making her Broadway debut in What the Constitution Means to Me, a play she penned about her speech-delivering days and the historical document’s effects on her family life. Broadway.com spoke with Schreck about her creative process, wrestling with the Constitution’s questions as an adult, and what her 14-year-old self would have to say about her success.... READ MORE

See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck's acclaimed play transfers to Broadway.
