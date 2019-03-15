Sponsored
Be More Chill Cast Recording Will Get an 'Upgrade'; Broadway Album to Be Released This Spring

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 15, 2019
Jason Tam, Will Roland & Lauren Marcus in "Be More Chill"
(Photo: Maria Baranova)

Be More Chill, the celebrated musical featuring an original score by Joe Iconis, has announced the release of an original Broadway cast recording from Ghostlight Records. The album will be released digitally and on CD this spring. Be More Chill first gained its legion of fans via a cast album of the world premiere production at Two River Theater.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini and featuring a book by Joe Tracz, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere (played by Will Roland), your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip" (Jason Tam). Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.

Joining Roland and Tam in the cast is Broadway.com vlogger George Salazar as Michael, Gerard Canonico as Rich, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu as Christine, Lauren Marcus as Brooke, Jason SweetTooth Williams as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes, Tiffany Mann as Jenna and Britton Smith as Jake. The company's understudies are Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer and Joel Waggoner.

Be More Chill is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Chase Brock, musical direction by Emily Marshall and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.

Be More Chill

The new musical from Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis arrives on Broadway.
