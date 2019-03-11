Odds & Ends: Ali Ewoldt, Michael Campayno to Sing the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber in Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Ali Ewoldt, Michael Campayno to Sing the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber in Concert

A talented slate of stars have signed on for the upcoming concert 54 Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber, set to play Feinstein's/54 Below on March 25 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. The event will feature performers from Broadway shows, touring companies and beyond uniting to showcase some of the most beloved of Lloyd Webber's hits (The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar) alongside some of his lesser-known works (Starlight Express, Aspects of Love). Stars slated to sing out include Ali Ewoldt, Michael Campayno, Quentin Earl Darrington, Zach Adkins, Olivia Chun, Tyler Conroy, Yurel Echezarreta, Devin Ilaw, Dorcas Leung, Grace Morgan, Heath Saunders, Chiara Trentalange and Ryan Vona. The concerts will be directed by Amy Sapp with music direction by Virginia Pike.



First Look at Beanie Feldstein in Booksmart

Beanie Feldstein won over Broadway fans' hearts as Minnie Fay in the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! The young actress has since shown off her talent on-screen with a standout turn in Lady Bird. Next up is the sharp new comedy Booksmart, headlined by Feldstein and featuring the directorial debut of Broadway alum Olivia Wilde (1984). Check out the trailer below, and look out for current Alice by Heart stars Molly Gordon and Noah Galvin. Booksmart will be released in cinemas on May 24.







Veteran Broadway Actor & Oz Star George Morfogen Dies at 85

George Morfogen, a regular presence on the New York stage, passed away on March 8 at home in New York City. A graduate of Brown University and the Yale School of Drama, Morfogen was seen on Broadway in John Gabriel Borkman (1980), Kingdoms (1981), Arms and the Man (1985), An Inspector Calls (1994), Fortune's Fool (2002) and A Man for All Seasons (2008). His more than 30 off-Broadway credits includes roles in The Trial of Dmitri Karamazov (1958), The Prince of Homburg (1976), Othello (1991) and a Bayfield Award-winning turn in Richard II (2006). Among Morfogen's screen roles is a long-running turn as Bob Rebadow on the HBO series Oz.