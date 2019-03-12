Sponsored
Watch a Whole New World Unfold in New Trailer for Live-Action Aladdin

by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 12, 2019
We're just 10 weeks away from the release of the highly anticipated new Aladdin film. Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith star in the live-action remake of the 1992 Disney classic of the same name. An exciting new trailer has just been released featuring the trio of stars inhabiting roles that are now even more iconic with the success of the Tony-nominated hit Broadway musical version. Watch the story of Aladdin unfold below and mark your calendar: the new movie arrives in cinemas on May 24.

