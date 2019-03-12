PIX11 Will Partner with The Broadway Channel for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal Exclusive Special

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present an exclusive special episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.



Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles will air on PIX11 in New York on March 17 at 6:00pm ET.



Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal will feature:

The Cher Show is celebrating 100 performances on Broadway and counting. Tamsen talks with Stephanie J. Block about what it takes to channel Cher each night.

My Fair Lady lead Laura Benanti shared her excitement about extending her run in her dream role as Eliza Doolittle through July 7.

Mean Girls is launching a national tour this fall; Broadway Profiles chats with stars Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman.

Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek has a Broadway.com minute.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.