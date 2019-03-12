Sponsored
PIX11 Will Partner with The Broadway Channel for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal Exclusive Special

by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 12, 2019
Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present an exclusive special episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.

Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles will air on PIX11 in New York on March 17 at 6:00pm ET.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal will feature:

  • The Cher Show is celebrating 100 performances on Broadway and counting. Tamsen talks with Stephanie J. Block about what it takes to channel Cher each night.
  • My Fair Lady lead Laura Benanti shared her excitement about extending her run in her dream role as Eliza Doolittle through July 7.
  • Mean Girls is launching a national tour this fall; Broadway Profiles chats with stars Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman.
  • Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek has a Broadway.com minute.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.

