The celebrated off-Broadway sensation Stomp is currently celebrating 25 years at off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre. In honor of the show's milestone, a slew of high-profile names including Javier Bardem, Jon Bon Jovi, Quincy Jones, Tommy Lee and Bill Irwin recently lent their talents to the spirit of the show with an energetic birthday video. Watch the stars cheer the hit theatrical experience below and then make plans to see Stomp for yourself.