Will Roland with the company of "Be More Chill"
(Photo: Maria Baranova)

Be More Chill Stars Sing & Dance Out to 'More Than Survive' on Good Morning America

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 13, 2019

The talented company of the new Broadway sensation Be More Chill is having quite the week. Just a few days after a star-packed opening-night celebration, the company of Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz's Broadway-debut musical took to the small screen today with a Good Morning America performance of the rollicking opening number "More Than Survive." Watch stars Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu and Broadway.com vlogger George Salazar sing out below and make plans now to see Be More Chill for yourself at the Lyceum Theatre.

Be More Chill

The new musical from Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
