Sara Bareilles to Sing Out as Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live

Sara Bareilles has landed the sweetest of small-screen gigs. The Tony-nominated Waitress songwriter has been selected as the musical guest for the April 6 edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, according to Variety. The episode will be hosted by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington.



Multi-Grammy nominee Bareilles was Tony-nommed for her beloved score of Waitress, in which she has also taken the stage as Jenna for three engagements. Bareilles received a second Tony nomination for her contributions to the score of the Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants. Her new album, Amidst the Chaos, is set for release a day before the SNL telecast.



Bareilles is no stranger to television, having co-hosted last year's Tonys telecast. She also earned an Emmy nomination for a cheered performance as Mary Magdalene in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.