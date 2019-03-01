Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Daveed Diggs to Guest-Star on 5 Minutes from Home & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 14, 2019
Daveed Diggs
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Daveed Diggs to Guest-Star on 5 Minutes from Home
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton Tony winner and current star of White Noise, has been tapped to appear as a special guest on season two of the YouTube series 5 Minutes from Home, according to Deadline. Each episode features basketball superstar Stephen Curry alongside a guest star as he heads home from a Warriors game and stops for a late-night meal. The new season kicks off today on Curry's YouTube Channel. Check out the trailer below.



Afterglow's S. Asher Gelman to Debut New Play Off-Broadway
S. Asher Gelman, the celebrated playwright and director of the hit drama Afterglow, will return to the off-Broadway stage this spring with the world premiere play safeword. Written and directed by Gelman, the play will begin previews on April 11 ahead of an April 25 opening night at the American Theatre of Actors. In the play, an unlikely meeting between New York City neighbors fosters a new friendship among two couples, laden with secrets. After an incident in which everything is revealed, they must all come to grips with the pieces of themselves they keep most hidden. The cast will include Afterglow alum Joe Chisholm, with Jimmy Brooks (A Clockwork Orange), Maybe Burke (The Deuce) and Traci Elaine Lee (Beautiful). The production will feature scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Fabian Aguilar and sound design by Kevin Heard.

New Film About Gender Inequality in the Audition Room to Hold NYC Screening
Writers Amanda Bruton and Steven Michael Mooney have announced an NYC premiere screening of their new film Nevertheless, She Auditioned. The screening, which will be followed by a panel discussion, is scheduled to be held at Subculture on March 27 at 8:00pm. Inspired by true stories from the audition room, the short film leverages comedy to challenge the decades-long status quo while advocating for a paradigm shift in the industry's treatment and perception of women, particularly women of color, in front of the camera. Nevertheless, She Auditioned premiered in April 2018 at Boston's Women in Comedy Festival. Since then, the film has picked up awards for Best Ensemble at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival and Best Editing at the Austin Comedy Film Festival. To attend the screening, click here.

