Christian Borle Lands Series-Regular Role on ABC Drama Pilot Until the Wedding

Christian Borle is lending his talents back to the small screen. The two-time Tony winner and former Smash star has been cast in ABC's new romantic drama pilot Until the Wedding, Deadline reports. Olivia Thirlby and E.J. Bonilla will co-star.



Based on the hit Israeli television series, Until the Wedding explores the intimate relationship between Adrienne (Thirlby) and Danny (Bonilla), who are forced to reckon with the realities of love and marriage. Borle will take on the role of Miles, Adrienne's accomplished brother and stay-at-home dad.



Borle earned Tonys for Peter and the Starcatcher and Something Rotten!, with Tony-nommed turns in Legally Blonde and Falsettos. His other Broadway credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mary Poppins, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Footloose, a musical he'll return to as director this summer at the Muny.