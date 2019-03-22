Odds & Ends: Watch Rent Live! in the East Village with Daphne Rubin-Vega & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Rent Live! in the East Village with Daphne Rubin-Vega

We know you're just as excited about Rent Live! as we are, and now there's just the opportunity to experience Fox's upcoming star-packed broadcast like a true Rent-head. Daphne Rubin-Vega, the Tony-nominated original Mimi of the Pulitzer-winning hit, has signed on to host an official watch party sponsored by New York Theatre Workshop, where the musical made its world premiere before Broadway. The event will take place in the heart of the East Village at the Parkside Lounge on January 27 from 6:00pm-10:00pm. Reservations can be made online at nytw.org.



Christian Borle to Direct Footloose at the Muny

Christian Borle, the two-time Tony-winning actor who recently made his directorial debut with Popcorn Falls, has signed on to helm the Muny's upcoming staging of Footloose. Borle made his Broadway debut as Willard in the fan-favorite musical's original 1998 production. Joining Borle on the creative team of the Muny production will be choreographer Jessica Hartman and music director/conductor Andrew Graham. The tuner will run from July 18-24, 2019.



Watch Cate Blanchett & Billy Crudup in Trailer for New Film Where'd You Go, Bernadette

The first trailer is here for Where'd You Go, Bernadette, the new film about a woman who flees town leaving her teenage daughter behind. Based on the bestselling novel, the film will star Tony nominee Cate Blanchett and Tony winner Billy Crudup. Watch below and mark your calendar: Where'd You Go, Bernadette is due for release on March 22, 2019.



