Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Watch Rent Live! in the East Village with Daphne Rubin-Vega & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 18, 2018
Daphne Rubin-Vega
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Watch Rent Live! in the East Village with Daphne Rubin-Vega
We know you're just as excited about Rent Live! as we are, and now there's just the opportunity to experience Fox's upcoming star-packed broadcast like a true Rent-head. Daphne Rubin-Vega, the Tony-nominated original Mimi of the Pulitzer-winning hit, has signed on to host an official watch party sponsored by New York Theatre Workshop, where the musical made its world premiere before Broadway. The event will take place in the heart of the East Village at the Parkside Lounge on January 27 from 6:00pm-10:00pm. Reservations can be made online at nytw.org.

Christian Borle to Direct Footloose at the Muny
Christian Borle, the two-time Tony-winning actor who recently made his directorial debut with Popcorn Falls, has signed on to helm the Muny's upcoming staging of Footloose. Borle made his Broadway debut as Willard in the fan-favorite musical's original 1998 production. Joining Borle on the creative team of the Muny production will be choreographer Jessica Hartman and music director/conductor Andrew Graham. The tuner will run from July 18-24, 2019.

Watch Cate Blanchett & Billy Crudup in Trailer for New Film Where'd You Go, Bernadette
The first trailer is here for Where'd You Go, Bernadette, the new film about a woman who flees town leaving her teenage daughter behind. Based on the bestselling novel, the film will star Tony nominee Cate Blanchett and Tony winner Billy Crudup. Watch below and mark your calendar: Where'd You Go, Bernadette is due for release on March 22, 2019.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Tonight Show to Air Hamilton Performance Filmed in Puerto Rico
  2. Adam Pascal to Fill In for Pretty Woman's Andy Karl for One Week in 2019
  3. The Cast and Creative Team of Alice by Heart Prepare for Off-Broadway
  4. Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen Digs into Donuts, Drops a Beat & More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell
  5. Broadway Transfer of Be More Chill to Include Full Off-Broadway Cast

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin King Kong The Cher Show Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters