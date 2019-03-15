Sponsored
Public Theater Annual Gala Women of the Public Set for June at the Delacorte

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 15, 2019
Suzan-Lori Parks
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The Public Theater has announced its annual gala, Women of the Public, set to take place on June 3 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, the highly anticipated summer event under the stars will celebrate those who have shaped the renowned nonprofit theater's past and are guiding its future. The evening of dinner and performances will be hosted by gala co-chairs Suzan-Lori Parks, Kathryn Chenault, Faith Gay, Julie Rice and Lauren Rosenkranz.

"Women of the Public" comprises playwrights, composers, directors, performers and institutional leaders. They include Ntozake Shange, Colleen Dewhurst, Jeanine Tesori, Ruby Dee, Arielle Tepper, Lynn Nottage, LuEsther T. Mertz, Meryl Streep, Nona Hendryx and many more who have contributed to the theater's success. The gala performance will aim to tell their stories and share their voices as a testament to their lasting impact.

This year's celebration is inspired by the legacy of the late magazine publisher Lisa Garcia Quiroz, who had a profound commitment to creating an equitable world and believed deeply in The Public's role in driving that work forward. Her passion as a visionary philanthropist on behalf of Time Warner and her belief in The Public's mission continues to light the theater's way.

