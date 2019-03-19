Spring Preview: The Struggle (and the Stubble) Is Real for Tootsie Star Santino Fontana

The new musical Tootsie, based on the beloved 1982 movie starring Dustin Hoffman, is about an out-of-work actor so desperate for a role he will do absolutely anything to land a job. He even disguises himself as a woman in order to get on a soap opera. In the Broadway musical version, Santino Fontana takes on the role of Michael Dorsey and his female persona, Dorothy Michaels. Many updates have been made for 2019—the soap opera is now a stage show, for one. Here, Fontana explains why this new musical is not your mother’s Tootsie... READ MORE



